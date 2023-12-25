The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) match up against the New York Knicks (16-12) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday at Madison Square Garden. Damian Lillard of the Bucks and Julius Randle of the Knicks are two players to watch in this game.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks were defeated by the Bucks on Saturday, 130-111. Jalen Brunson scored 36 in a losing effort, while Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the winning team with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 36 3 7 0 1 3 Julius Randle 26 8 1 1 0 0 RJ Barrett 13 7 1 0 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle averages 22.8 points, 9.5 boards and 5 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 28.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Brunson adds 25.6 points per game, plus 4 boards and 5.9 assists.

RJ Barrett's numbers for the season are 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 42% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Immanuel Quickley gets the Knicks 14.7 points, 2.8 boards and 2.6 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Josh Hart gives the Knicks 7.6 points, 5.7 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Watch Antetokounmpo, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 26.6 4.5 6.8 1.3 0.2 2.4 Julius Randle 27.1 8.2 4.5 0.3 0.3 1.1 RJ Barrett 17.5 4.8 2.4 0.3 0.6 1.2 Isaiah Hartenstein 7.3 10.3 2.1 0.6 1.8 0 Donte DiVincenzo 12.3 3 1.9 1 0.2 3.1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.