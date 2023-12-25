Julius Randle, Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Bucks - December 25
The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) match up against the New York Knicks (16-12) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday at Madison Square Garden. Damian Lillard of the Bucks and Julius Randle of the Knicks are two players to watch in this game.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Knicks' Last Game
The Knicks were defeated by the Bucks on Saturday, 130-111. Jalen Brunson scored 36 in a losing effort, while Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the winning team with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|36
|3
|7
|0
|1
|3
|Julius Randle
|26
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|RJ Barrett
|13
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle averages 22.8 points, 9.5 boards and 5 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 28.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Brunson adds 25.6 points per game, plus 4 boards and 5.9 assists.
- RJ Barrett's numbers for the season are 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 42% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Immanuel Quickley gets the Knicks 14.7 points, 2.8 boards and 2.6 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Josh Hart gives the Knicks 7.6 points, 5.7 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|26.6
|4.5
|6.8
|1.3
|0.2
|2.4
|Julius Randle
|27.1
|8.2
|4.5
|0.3
|0.3
|1.1
|RJ Barrett
|17.5
|4.8
|2.4
|0.3
|0.6
|1.2
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|7.3
|10.3
|2.1
|0.6
|1.8
|0
|Donte DiVincenzo
|12.3
|3
|1.9
|1
|0.2
|3.1
