Will Lawrence Cager Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Lawrence Cager did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. Check out Cager's stats below.
Looking at season stats, Cager has been targeted five times and has four catches for 36 yards (9.0 per reception) and one TD.
Lawrence Cager Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- No other receiver is on the injury report for the Giants.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Giants vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Cager 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|4
|36
|27
|1
|9.0
Cager Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|2
|1
|10
|1
|Week 15
|@Saints
|1
|1
|9
|0
