Lawrence Cager did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. Check out Cager's stats below.

Rep Lawrence Cager and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Cager has been targeted five times and has four catches for 36 yards (9.0 per reception) and one TD.

Keep an eye on Cager's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Lawrence Cager Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

No other receiver is on the injury report for the Giants.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Cager 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 4 36 27 1 9.0

Cager Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 2 17 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 2 1 10 1 Week 15 @Saints 1 1 9 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.