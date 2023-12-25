Will Matt Breida Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Matt Breida was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. Check out Breida's stats on this page.
Heading into Week 16, Breida has 55 carries for 151 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 2.7 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 16 receptions (20 targets) for 85 yards.
Matt Breida Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Giants.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Giants vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
Breida 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|55
|151
|1
|2.7
|20
|16
|85
|0
Breida Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|2
|9
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|4
|17
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|14
|30
|0
|5
|48
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|9
|21
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|3
|4
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Jets
|5
|13
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|2
|5
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Commanders
|3
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|2
|6
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 14
|Packers
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|3
|10
|0
|2
|11
|0
