Matt Breida was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. Check out Breida's stats on this page.

Heading into Week 16, Breida has 55 carries for 151 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 2.7 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 16 receptions (20 targets) for 85 yards.

Matt Breida Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other running back is on the injury report for the Giants.

Week 16 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Breida 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 55 151 1 2.7 20 16 85 0

Breida Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 9 0 1 -3 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 17 1 3 1 0 Week 4 Seahawks 14 30 0 5 48 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 9 21 0 1 3 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Commanders 3 4 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Jets 5 13 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Raiders 2 5 0 1 6 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 2 6 0 1 10 0 Week 14 Packers 2 16 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 3 10 0 2 11 0

