The New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles are slated to square off in a Week 16 matchup at 4:30 PM ET on Monday. Will Matt Breida find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Matt Breida score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Breida has 151 rushing yards on 55 attempts (10.8 yards per carry), and one touchdown.

Breida has also caught 16 passes for 85 yards (6.1 per game).

Breida has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Matt Breida Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 9 0 1 -3 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 17 1 3 1 0 Week 4 Seahawks 14 30 0 5 48 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 9 21 0 1 3 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Commanders 3 4 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Jets 5 13 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Raiders 2 5 0 1 6 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Commanders 3 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 2 6 0 1 10 0 Week 14 Packers 2 16 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 3 10 0 2 11 0

