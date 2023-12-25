In the Week 16 tilt between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, will Parris Campbell score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Parris Campbell score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a TD)

Campbell has racked up 104 yards receiving (10.4 per game), reeling in 20 throws on 27 targets.

Campbell, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Parris Campbell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 4 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 4 21 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 6 24 0 Week 4 Seahawks 5 3 15 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 23 0 Week 9 @Raiders 2 2 15 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Week 12 Patriots 1 1 -2 0

