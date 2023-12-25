The New York Knicks, with RJ Barrett, take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 12:00 PM ET on Monday.

Barrett, in his last game, had 13 points and seven rebounds in a 130-111 loss to the Bucks.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.3 17.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.8 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.4 PRA -- 24.8 24.7 PR -- 22.4 22.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.2



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Barrett has made 6.3 shots per game, which adds up to 12.4% of his team's total makes.

Barrett is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Barrett's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 100.4.

The Bucks are the 23rd-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 118.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Bucks are 18th in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Bucks have conceded 26.2 per contest, 16th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks have given up 12 makes per game, eighth in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 29 13 7 1 2 1 0 12/5/2023 31 23 8 1 1 0 0

