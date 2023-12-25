Saquon Barkley will be facing the seventh-best rushing defense in the NFL when his New York Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, on Monday at 4:30 PM ET.

Barkley has carried the rock 194 times for a team-high 797 yards, good for 72.5 ypg. He has scored three TDs on the ground. As a pass-catcher, Barkley has also caught 33 balls for 206 yards (18.7 ypg). He's scored four TDs through the air attack.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Barkley and the Giants with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Barkley vs. the Eagles

Barkley vs the Eagles (since 2021): 4 GP / 40.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 40.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Eagles in the 2023 season.

Philadelphia has allowed one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

The Eagles have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 94.4 rushing yards the Eagles give up per outing makes them the seventh-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Eagles have totaled nine touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Eagles' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Watch Giants vs Eagles on Fubo!

Saquon Barkley Rushing Props vs. the Eagles

Rushing Yards: 55.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Barkley with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Barkley Rushing Insights

Barkley has hit the rushing yards over in seven of 11 opportunities (63.6%).

The Giants pass on 52.1% of their plays and run on 47.9%. They are 31st in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 194 of his team's 378 total rushing attempts this season (51.3%).

Barkley has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 38.9% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

He has 30 red zone carries for 55.6% of the team share (his team runs on 61.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Saquon Barkley Receiving Props vs the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Barkley Receiving Insights

In four of 11 games this season, Barkley has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Barkley has been targeted on 46 of his team's 411 passing attempts this season (11.2% target share).

He has been targeted 46 times, averaging 4.5 yards per target (135th in NFL).

Barkley has had a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

With five red zone targets, Barkley has been on the receiving end of 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Barkley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Saints 12/17/2023 Week 15 9 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 12/11/2023 Week 14 20 ATT / 86 YDS / 2 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 12 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 2 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / -5 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.