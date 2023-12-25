The New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to play in a Week 16 matchup at 4:30 PM ET on Monday. Will Saquon Barkley find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Saquon Barkley score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Barkley has carried the ball 194 times for a team-high 797 yards (72.5 per game), with three touchdowns.

Barkley also has 33 catches this season for 206 yards (18.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Barkley has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. That was one of two games in which he scored on the ground.

He has reeled in a touchdown pass in three of 11 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Saquon Barkley Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 17 63 1 6 29 1 Week 6 @Bills 24 93 0 4 5 0 Week 7 Commanders 21 77 0 3 41 1 Week 8 Jets 36 128 0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 16 90 0 3 23 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 13 66 0 1 -5 0 Week 11 @Commanders 14 83 0 4 57 2 Week 12 Patriots 12 46 0 1 6 0 Week 14 Packers 20 86 2 3 15 0 Week 15 @Saints 9 14 0 2 23 0

