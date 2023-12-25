Will Tommy DeVito Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles on Christmas in Week 16?
With the New York Giants taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 (Monday at 4:30 PM ET), is Tommy DeVito a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think DeVito will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Tommy DeVito score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)
- DeVito has 190 yards on 35 carries (27.1 ypg), with one touchdown.
- DeVito has one rushing TD in seven games.
Tommy DeVito Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|Jets
|2
|7
|-1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|1
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|15
|20
|175
|1
|2
|4
|17
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|14
|27
|86
|2
|1
|7
|41
|0
|Week 11
|@Commanders
|18
|26
|246
|3
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|17
|25
|191
|1
|0
|5
|6
|0
|Week 14
|Packers
|17
|21
|158
|1
|0
|10
|71
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|20
|34
|177
|0
|0
|4
|36
|0
Rep Tommy DeVito with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.