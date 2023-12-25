With the New York Giants taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 (Monday at 4:30 PM ET), is Tommy DeVito a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tommy DeVito score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

DeVito has 190 yards on 35 carries (27.1 ypg), with one touchdown.

DeVito has one rushing TD in seven games.

Tommy DeVito Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 Jets 2 7 -1 0 0 4 12 1 Week 9 @Raiders 15 20 175 1 2 4 17 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 14 27 86 2 1 7 41 0 Week 11 @Commanders 18 26 246 3 0 1 7 0 Week 12 Patriots 17 25 191 1 0 5 6 0 Week 14 Packers 17 21 158 1 0 10 71 0 Week 15 @Saints 20 34 177 0 0 4 36 0

