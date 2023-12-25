New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has a favorable matchup in Week 16 (Monday at 4:30 PM ET), up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are conceding the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL, 255.4 per game.

Robinson has 369 receiving yards on 46 grabs (56 targets), with one TD, averaging 30.8 yards per game.

Robinson vs. the Eagles

Robinson vs the Eagles (since 2021): No games

No games Philadelphia has allowed six opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

27 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed three players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 255.4 passing yards per game allowed by the Eagles defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have the No. 31 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 30 this season (2.1 per game).

Wan'Dale Robinson Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Robinson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Robinson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 45.5% of his games (five of 11).

Robinson has been targeted on 56 of his team's 411 passing attempts this season (13.6% target share).

He is averaging 6.6 yards per target (98th in NFL play), picking up 369 yards on 56 passes thrown his way.

Robinson, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 5.6% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Robinson (two red zone targets) has been targeted 5.9% of the time in the red zone (34 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 12/11/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 6 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

