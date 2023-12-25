The New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off in a Week 16 matchup at 4:30 PM ET on Monday. Will Wan'Dale Robinson score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Wan'Dale Robinson score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has collected 369 yards receiving (30.8 per game) and one TD, reeling in 46 throws on 56 targets.

Robinson has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Wan'Dale Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @49ers 5 4 21 0 Week 4 Seahawks 6 5 40 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 6 5 18 0 Week 6 @Bills 8 8 62 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 5 4 35 1 Week 10 @Cowboys 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Commanders 4 3 35 0 Week 12 Patriots 5 4 26 0 Week 14 Packers 7 6 79 0 Week 15 @Saints 4 4 25 0

