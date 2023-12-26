Cameron Johnson's Brooklyn Nets face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent action, a 126-115 win over the Pistons, Johnson tallied 18 points and two steals.

Let's look at Johnson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.5 13.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 3.7 Assists -- 2.5 2.1 PRA -- 21.9 19.7 PR -- 19.4 17.6 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.5



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Pistons

Johnson is responsible for attempting 9.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.5 per game.

He's attempted 6.1 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 120.9 points per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Pistons have conceded 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have given up 25.7 per game, 11th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are ranked seventh in the NBA, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 28 18 2 2 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.