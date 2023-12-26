Cameron Thomas and his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Thomas, in his last action, had 20 points in a 126-115 win over the Pistons.

We're going to examine Thomas' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.9 21.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 2.1 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.6 PRA -- 29.4 26.3 PR -- 26.9 23.7 3PM 1.5 2.4 2.4



Cameron Thomas Insights vs. the Pistons

Thomas has taken 19.6 shots per game this season and made 8.8 per game, which account for 14.7% and 14.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 6.3 threes per game, or 11.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nets rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

The Pistons are the 25th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 120.9 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pistons are 14th in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are 11th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per contest.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Pistons are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 28 20 2 3 1 0 1

