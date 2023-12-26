Day'Ron Sharpe and his Brooklyn Nets teammates take on the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 126-115 win against the Pistons, Sharpe had 11 points.

With prop bets available for Sharpe, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Day'Ron Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.9 7.7 Rebounds 6.5 7.0 8.1 Assists -- 1.2 2.1 PRA -- 15.1 17.9 PR -- 13.9 15.8



Day'Ron Sharpe Insights vs. the Pistons

Sharpe is responsible for taking 5.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.1 per game.

The Nets rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pistons are 25th in the league, giving up 120.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Pistons have given up 43.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the league.

The Pistons allow 25.7 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

Day'Ron Sharpe vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 18 11 3 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.