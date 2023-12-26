The Brooklyn Nets, Dorian Finney-Smith included, take the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 126-115 win over the Pistons (his previous game) Finney-Smith put up 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Now let's break down Finney-Smith's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.4 9.8 Rebounds 3.5 5.0 4.2 Assists -- 1.2 0.8 PRA -- 16.6 14.8 PR -- 15.4 14 3PM 1.5 2.4 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Finney-Smith's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 8.4% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.2 per contest.

He's attempted 5.4 threes per game, or 13.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Finney-Smith's Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 120.9 points per contest, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Pistons are ranked 14th in the league, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Pistons concede 25.7 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are ranked seventh in the NBA, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 27 10 6 1 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.