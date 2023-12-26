Mikal Bridges will hope to make a difference for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Pistons.

Bridges, in his most recent showing, had 29 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 126-115 win over the Pistons.

In this article, we look at Bridges' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.7 19.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 3.8 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.9 PRA -- 31 27.1 PR -- 27.1 23.2 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.1



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Pistons

Bridges has taken 16.8 shots per game this season and made 7.7 per game, which account for 18.4% and 18.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bridges is averaging 5.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Nets rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pistons are ranked 25th in the league, giving up 120.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Pistons have allowed 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pistons are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 25.7 per game.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Pistons are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 33 29 6 7 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.