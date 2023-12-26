Mikal Bridges' Brooklyn Nets (14-15) take to the road to play Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (2-27) at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, December 26. It tips off at 7:00 PM ET.

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

Little Caesars Arena

Mikal Bridges vs. Cade Cunningham Fantasy Comparison

Stat Mikal Bridges Cade Cunningham Total Fantasy Pts 994.7 1054.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 34.3 36.4 Fantasy Rank 42 34

Mikal Bridges vs. Cade Cunningham Insights

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Bridges' numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 3.9 assists and 5.4 boards per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

The Nets score 116 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 115.5 (19th in the league) for a +13 scoring differential overall.

Brooklyn grabs 46.7 rebounds per game (third in the league) while conceding 44.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.5 boards per game.

The Nets make 14.4 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 38.5% rate (second-best in the NBA), compared to the 13.7 their opponents make while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (seventh in NBA action), 1.2 more than the 11.2 it forces on average (30th in the league).

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham provides the Pistons 22.4 points, 3.9 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Pistons' -340 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.2 points per game (28th in NBA) while allowing 120.9 per outing (25th in league).

Detroit ranks 21st in the league at 43 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.3 its opponents average.

The Pistons connect on 9.9 three-pointers per game (30th in the league), 1.7 fewer than their opponents.

Detroit loses the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 15.9 (29th in league) while its opponents average 12.

Mikal Bridges vs. Cade Cunningham Advanced Stats

Stat Mikal Bridges Cade Cunningham Plus/Minus Per Game -0.7 -8.2 Usage Percentage 26.4% 30.5% True Shooting Pct 57.2% 53.0% Total Rebound Pct 8.3% 6.3% Assist Pct 17.0% 33.2%

