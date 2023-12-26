The Brooklyn Nets (14-15) will visit the Detroit Pistons (2-27) after dropping three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Pistons matchup in this article.

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and YES

BSDET and YES Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Nets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs Pistons Additional Info

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Nets average 116.0 points per game (12th in the league) while giving up 115.5 per contest (19th in the NBA). They have a +13 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons' -340 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.2 points per game (28th in NBA) while allowing 120.9 per outing (25th in league).

The two teams combine to score 225.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 236.4 points per game combined, 3.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Brooklyn has covered 18 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

Detroit has compiled a 9-20-0 record against the spread this season.

Nets and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +30000 +12500 - Pistons +100000 +40000 -

