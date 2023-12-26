The Brooklyn Nets (14-15) are favored (by 6.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-27) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and YES

BSDET and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Nets vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 120 - Pistons 111

Nets vs Pistons Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Nets (- 6.5)

Nets (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-8.2)

Nets (-8.2) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.8

The Nets (18-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 62.1% of the time, 31.1% more often than the Pistons (9-20-0) this season.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Brooklyn is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 7-13 ATS record Detroit puts up as a 6.5-point underdog.

Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over the point total 51.7% of the time this season (15 out of 29). That's less often than Detroit and its opponents have (17 out of 29).

The Nets have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-2) this season, higher than the .077 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (2-24).

Nets Performance Insights

The Nets are 12th in the NBA with 116 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, they rank 19th with 115.5 points allowed per contest.

Brooklyn is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 46.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 44.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Nets rank 10th in the NBA with 26.4 assists per contest.

Brooklyn, who ranks seventh in the league with 12.4 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.2 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the NBA.

The Nets are making 14.4 three-pointers per game this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), and they have a 38.5% three-point percentage (second-best).

