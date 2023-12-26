Nets vs. Pistons December 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-21) face the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES.
Nets vs. Pistons Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, YES
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges delivers 23.1 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game for the Nets.
- On a per-game basis, Spencer Dinwiddie gives the Nets 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Royce O'Neale is putting up 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is making 38% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- The Nets are getting 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this season.
- Cameron Thomas is averaging 23.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham averages 22 points, 3.9 boards and 7.3 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Ausar Thompson puts up 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field.
- Isaiah Stewart averages 10.8 points, 1.4 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest.
- Killian Hayes averages 9.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3 rebounds.
- Jalen Duren averages 12.6 points, 2.5 assists and 10.9 rebounds.
Nets vs. Pistons Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Nets
|108.7
|Points Avg.
|117
|118.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|34%
|Three Point %
|39.1%
