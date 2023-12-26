On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-21) face the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES.

Nets vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, YES

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges delivers 23.1 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game for the Nets.

On a per-game basis, Spencer Dinwiddie gives the Nets 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is putting up 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is making 38% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Nets are getting 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this season.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 23.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham averages 22 points, 3.9 boards and 7.3 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Ausar Thompson puts up 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field.

Isaiah Stewart averages 10.8 points, 1.4 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

Killian Hayes averages 9.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3 rebounds.

Jalen Duren averages 12.6 points, 2.5 assists and 10.9 rebounds.

Nets vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pistons Nets 108.7 Points Avg. 117 118.8 Points Allowed Avg. 114 46.4% Field Goal % 47.3% 34% Three Point % 39.1%

