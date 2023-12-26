The Detroit Pistons (2-27) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a 26-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (14-15) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Nets vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -6.5 232.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

In 12 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over 232.5 combined points.

The average total in Brooklyn's contests this year is 231.5, one fewer point than this game's over/under.

The Nets' ATS record is 18-11-0 this season.

This season, Brooklyn has won nine out of the 11 games, or 81.8%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Brooklyn has won three of its four games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Nets.

Nets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 12 41.4% 116 225.2 115.5 236.4 228.4 Pistons 13 44.8% 109.2 225.2 120.9 236.4 227.3

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their last 10 contests.

Four of Nets' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

At home, Brooklyn sports a better record against the spread (11-5-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (7-6-0).

The Nets average just 4.9 fewer points per game (116) than the Pistons allow (120.9).

Brooklyn is 7-1 against the spread and 5-3 overall when scoring more than 120.9 points.

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Nets and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 18-11 3-1 15-14 Pistons 9-20 7-13 17-12

Nets vs. Pistons Point Insights

Nets Pistons 116 Points Scored (PG) 109.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 7-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 5-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-5 115.5 Points Allowed (PG) 120.9 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 10-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-2 10-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-6

