Nets vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-27) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a 26-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (14-15) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.
Nets vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-6.5
|232.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- In 12 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over 232.5 combined points.
- The average total in Brooklyn's contests this year is 231.5, one fewer point than this game's over/under.
- The Nets' ATS record is 18-11-0 this season.
- This season, Brooklyn has won nine out of the 11 games, or 81.8%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Brooklyn has won three of its four games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Nets.
Nets vs Pistons Additional Info
Nets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|12
|41.4%
|116
|225.2
|115.5
|236.4
|228.4
|Pistons
|13
|44.8%
|109.2
|225.2
|120.9
|236.4
|227.3
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- The Nets are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Four of Nets' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- At home, Brooklyn sports a better record against the spread (11-5-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (7-6-0).
- The Nets average just 4.9 fewer points per game (116) than the Pistons allow (120.9).
- Brooklyn is 7-1 against the spread and 5-3 overall when scoring more than 120.9 points.
Nets vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|18-11
|3-1
|15-14
|Pistons
|9-20
|7-13
|17-12
Nets vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Nets
|Pistons
|116
|109.2
|12
|28
|7-1
|3-3
|5-3
|1-5
|115.5
|120.9
|19
|25
|10-0
|6-2
|10-0
|2-6
