Take a look at the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (14-15), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Nets ready for their matchup against the Detroit Pistons (2-27) at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, December 26 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Nets beat the Pistons 126-115 on Saturday when they last met. Mikal Bridges' team-high 29 points led the Nets to the win. Jaden Ivey had 23 points for the Pistons.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonnie Walker IV SG Out Hamstring 14.6 2.6 1.6 Ben Simmons PG Out Back 6.5 10.8 6.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep), Jalen Duren: Questionable (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and YES

BSDET and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.