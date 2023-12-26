The Detroit Pistons (2-27) will attempt to turn around a 26-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (14-15) on December 26, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Nets vs Pistons Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

This season, the Nets have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 48.8% of shots the Pistons' opponents have made.

Brooklyn is 6-3 when it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

The Nets are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 21st.

The 116.0 points per game the Nets score are just 4.9 fewer points than the Pistons give up (120.9).

Brooklyn is 5-3 when scoring more than 120.9 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nets are putting up 1.0 fewer points per game (115.5) than they are in away games (116.5).

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is ceding 110.8 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 121.3.

When playing at home, the Nets are averaging 0.6 fewer treys per game (14.2) than on the road (14.8). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to when playing on the road (40.5%).

Nets Injuries