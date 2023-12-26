Top Player Prop Bets for Nets vs. Pistons on December 26, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Mikal Bridges, Cade Cunningham and others are available when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Nets vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets
Mikal Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: -143)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|1.5 (Over: -156)
- The 22.5-point total set for Bridges on Tuesday is 0.8 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has pulled down 5.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).
- Bridges has averaged 3.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (3.5).
- Bridges' 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Spencer Dinwiddie Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: -128)
|7.5 (Over: +124)
|2.5 (Over: +146)
- Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.4 points per game this season, 0.1 fewer than his points prop on Tuesday.
- He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.
- Dinwiddie's assists average -- 6.6 -- is 0.9 lower than Tuesday's prop bet.
- He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).
Cameron Thomas Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: -102)
|1.5 (Over: -172)
- Tuesday's prop bet for Cameron Thomas is 23.5 points, 0.4 fewer than his season average.
- He has grabbed three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (3.5).
- Thomas averages 2.5 assists, equal to Tuesday's over/under.
- Thomas has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -120)
|4.5 (Over: +110)
|7.5 (Over: +122)
|1.5 (Over: -132)
- The 22.5-point over/under for Cunningham on Tuesday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.
- He has grabbed 3.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).
- Cunningham averages 7.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Cunningham averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
