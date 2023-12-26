Player prop bet odds for Mikal Bridges, Cade Cunningham and others are available when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and YES

BSDET and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs Pistons Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -156)

The 22.5-point total set for Bridges on Tuesday is 0.8 more points than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 5.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Bridges has averaged 3.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (3.5).

Bridges' 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Get Bridges gear at Fanatics!

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +146)

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.4 points per game this season, 0.1 fewer than his points prop on Tuesday.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 3.5.

Dinwiddie's assists average -- 6.6 -- is 0.9 lower than Tuesday's prop bet.

He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -172)

Tuesday's prop bet for Cameron Thomas is 23.5 points, 0.4 fewer than his season average.

He has grabbed three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Thomas averages 2.5 assists, equal to Tuesday's over/under.

Thomas has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +110) 7.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -132)

The 22.5-point over/under for Cunningham on Tuesday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 3.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Cunningham averages 7.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Cunningham averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.