Mikal Bridges, Top Nets Players to Watch vs. the Pistons - December 26
The Detroit Pistons (2-27) play the Brooklyn Nets (14-15) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets is a player to watch in this game.
How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET, YES
Nets' Last Game
The Pistons were defeated by the Nets on Saturday, 126-115. Jaden Ivey scored 23 in a losing effort, while Mikal Bridges paced the winning squad with 29 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Mikal Bridges
|29
|6
|7
|1
|1
|1
|Cameron Thomas
|20
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Cameron Johnson
|18
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
Nets vs Pistons Additional Info
Nets Players to Watch
- Bridges averages 21.7 points, 5.4 boards and 3.9 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.
- Dinwiddie averages 14.4 points, 4 boards and 6.6 assists, making 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.
- Cameron Thomas gives the Nets 23.9 points, 3 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- The Nets receive 11.7 points per game from Nicolas Claxton, plus 9.4 boards and 1.7 assists.
- The Nets receive 7.9 points, 5 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|13.9
|3.9
|7.3
|1.3
|0.4
|1.7
|Nicolas Claxton
|10.6
|10.1
|1.8
|0.3
|2.4
|0.1
|Mikal Bridges
|19.4
|3.8
|3.9
|0.6
|0.4
|2.1
|Cameron Thomas
|21.6
|2.1
|2.6
|0.5
|0.3
|2.4
|Cameron Johnson
|13.9
|3.7
|2.1
|0.8
|0.2
|2.5
