The Detroit Pistons (2-27) play the Brooklyn Nets (14-15) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET, YES

Nets' Last Game

The Pistons were defeated by the Nets on Saturday, 126-115. Jaden Ivey scored 23 in a losing effort, while Mikal Bridges paced the winning squad with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 29 6 7 1 1 1 Cameron Thomas 20 2 3 1 0 1 Cameron Johnson 18 2 2 2 0 2

Nets vs Pistons Additional Info

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges averages 21.7 points, 5.4 boards and 3.9 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Dinwiddie averages 14.4 points, 4 boards and 6.6 assists, making 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Cameron Thomas gives the Nets 23.9 points, 3 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Nets receive 11.7 points per game from Nicolas Claxton, plus 9.4 boards and 1.7 assists.

The Nets receive 7.9 points, 5 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 13.9 3.9 7.3 1.3 0.4 1.7 Nicolas Claxton 10.6 10.1 1.8 0.3 2.4 0.1 Mikal Bridges 19.4 3.8 3.9 0.6 0.4 2.1 Cameron Thomas 21.6 2.1 2.6 0.5 0.3 2.4 Cameron Johnson 13.9 3.7 2.1 0.8 0.2 2.5

