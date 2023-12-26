The Brooklyn Nets, Nicolas Claxton included, hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Claxton, in his last time out, had 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 126-115 win over the Pistons.

If you'd like to place a bet on Claxton's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.7 10.6 Rebounds 9.5 9.4 10.1 Assists -- 1.7 1.8 PRA -- 22.8 22.5 PR -- 21.1 20.7



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Pistons

Claxton is responsible for attempting 6.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.0 per game.

Claxton's Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

The Pistons are the 25th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 120.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Pistons are 14th in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are 11th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 30 11 7 2 0 2 2

