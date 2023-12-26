Royce O'Neale's Brooklyn Nets face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 126-115 win over the Pistons, O'Neale tallied five points, six rebounds and five assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on O'Neale's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.9 7.5 Rebounds 3.5 5.0 4.1 Assists 2.5 3.3 3.1 PRA -- 16.2 14.7 PR -- 12.9 11.6 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of O'Neale's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Pistons

O'Neale has taken 6.9 shots per game this season and made 2.7 per game, which account for 7.3% and 6.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 5.7 threes per game, or 14.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

O'Neale's Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pistons are 25th in the league, conceding 120.9 points per contest.

The Pistons are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Pistons are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pistons are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Royce O'Neale vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 19 5 6 5 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.