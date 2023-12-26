The Brooklyn Nets, with Spencer Dinwiddie, hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Dinwiddie, in his previous game (December 23 win against the Pistons), posted 14 points and seven assists.

Now let's examine Dinwiddie's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.4 13.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.9 Assists 7.5 6.6 7.3 PRA -- 25 25.1 PR -- 18.4 17.8 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.7



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.7 per contest.

He's attempted 6.4 threes per game, or 16.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Dinwiddie's Nets average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pistons have allowed 120.9 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Pistons are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 11th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are seventh in the NBA, giving up 11.6 makes per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 30 14 4 7 2 0 1

