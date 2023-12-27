Will Adam Fox score a goal when the New York Rangers face off against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Fox stats and insights

In three of 22 games this season, Fox has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has three goals, plus 13 assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Fox recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 26:04 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:00 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 25:41 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:10 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:11 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:43 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:00 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 6-5

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

