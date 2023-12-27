Adam Fox will be in action when the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals face off on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Fox are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Adam Fox vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Fox Season Stats Insights

Fox's plus-minus this season, in 22:18 per game on the ice, is +2.

Fox has a goal in three games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Fox has a point in 16 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points five times.

Fox has an assist in 15 of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Fox hits the over on his points over/under is 68.9%, based on the odds.

There is a 63.6% chance of Fox having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fox Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 22 Games 5 22 Points 2 3 Goals 0 19 Assists 2

