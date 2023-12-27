When the New York Rangers play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafreniere stats and insights

In eight of 32 games this season, Lafreniere has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 11.7% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Lafreniere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:48 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:29 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:10 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:51 Home W 6-5

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

