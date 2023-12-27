Will Alexis Lafreniere Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 27?
When the New York Rangers play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lafreniere stats and insights
- In eight of 32 games this season, Lafreniere has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken three shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 11.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lafreniere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|17:48
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:10
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:51
|Home
|W 6-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.