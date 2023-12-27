The New York Rangers, Alexis Lafreniere included, will play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Lafreniere interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

Lafreniere has averaged 16:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

Lafreniere has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 14 of 32 games this season, Lafreniere has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Lafreniere has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 32 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Lafreniere's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Lafreniere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 32 Games 5 18 Points 1 9 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.