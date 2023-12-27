The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Artemi Panarin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Panarin stats and insights

  • Panarin has scored in 14 of 32 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has not scored against the Capitals this season in one game (one shot).
  • On the power play, Panarin has accumulated six goals and 14 assists.
  • Panarin's shooting percentage is 13.4%, and he averages 4.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Panarin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:45 Home W 4-3 OT
12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:05 Home L 4-3
12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:02 Away W 5-2
12/16/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:17 Away W 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 20:53 Home W 5-1
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:50 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 22:36 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 2 1 1 23:46 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 4 3 1 19:15 Home W 6-5

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

