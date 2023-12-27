Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers will meet the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Panarin against the Capitals, we have lots of info to help.

Artemi Panarin vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +105)

1.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Panarin has averaged 19:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

In Panarin's 32 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 26 of 32 games this year, Panarin has registered a point, and 14 of those games included multiple points.

Panarin has an assist in 21 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Panarin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 66.7% of Panarin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Panarin Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 32 Games 5 43 Points 4 18 Goals 0 25 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.