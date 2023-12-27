Will Barclay Goodrow Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 27?
Can we expect Barclay Goodrow finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers play the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Goodrow stats and insights
- Goodrow has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Goodrow has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Goodrow recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:07
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|2:58
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|W 4-3
Rangers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
