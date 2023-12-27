Can we expect Barclay Goodrow finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers play the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Goodrow stats and insights

Goodrow has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Goodrow has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Goodrow recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:16 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:01 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:07 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 4-1 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 2:58 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 4-3

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

