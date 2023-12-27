Can we expect Blake Wheeler finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers match up against the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wheeler stats and insights

Wheeler has scored in four of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Wheeler's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 83 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wheeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:57 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 12:04 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 11:34 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:55 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 11:26 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 13:29 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:00 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:43 Home W 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.