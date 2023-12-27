Will Braden Schneider Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 27?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Braden Schneider a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Braden Schneider score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Schneider stats and insights
- In two of 32 games this season, Schneider has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Schneider has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Schneider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:58
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 6-5
Rangers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
