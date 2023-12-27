For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Braden Schneider a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Braden Schneider score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schneider stats and insights

In two of 32 games this season, Schneider has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Schneider has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Schneider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:59 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:21 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 14:11 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:10 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:58 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:58 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.