The Milwaukee Bucks (22-8) play the Brooklyn Nets (15-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI.

Nets vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: YES and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 119 - Nets 118

Nets vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 3.5)

Nets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-1.2)

Bucks (-1.2) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 237.5

The Bucks have been less successful against the spread than the Nets this season, sporting an ATS record of 13-17-0, compared to the 18-12-0 mark of the Nets.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (9-15) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (37.5%) than Brooklyn (8-8) does as the underdog (50%).

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 66.7% of the time this season (20 out of 30), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (16 out of 30).

The Bucks have a .759 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (22-7) this season, better than the .278 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (5-13).

Nets Performance Insights

The Nets are 12th in the league in points scored (116 per game) and 19th in points conceded (115.4).

On the boards, Brooklyn is third-best in the league in rebounds (46.6 per game). It is 21st in rebounds allowed (44.4 per game).

At 26.3 assists per game, the Nets are 10th in the league.

Brooklyn is seventh in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.3) and worst in turnovers forced (11.2).

In 2023-24 the Nets are seventh in the NBA in 3-point makes (14.3 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.5%).

