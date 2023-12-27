The Brooklyn Nets, Cameron Johnson included, hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 26, Johnson put up 24 points in a 118-112 win against the Pistons.

Below, we break down Johnson's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.0 14.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 3.3 Assists -- 2.5 1.9 PRA -- 22.3 19.8 PR -- 19.8 17.9 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Bucks

Johnson is responsible for taking 9.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Johnson's Nets average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 105 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 23rd-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 119.1 points per contest.

The Bucks give up 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bucks have conceded 26.3 per game, 16th in the league.

The Bucks are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cameron Johnson vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 29 19 7 1 2 0 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.