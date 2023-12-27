Cameron Thomas and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Thomas had 17 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-112 win against the Pistons.

In this article, we dig into Thomas' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.5 22.7 Rebounds 3.5 2.9 2.1 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.6 PRA -- 28.8 27.4 PR -- 26.4 24.8 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.4



Cameron Thomas Insights vs. the Bucks

Thomas is responsible for attempting 14.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Thomas' opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 105.0 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 14th in possessions per game with 101.3.

The Bucks give up 119.1 points per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

The Bucks are the 18th-ranked team in the league, conceding 43.9 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 26.3 assists per game, the Bucks are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bucks allow 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 41 45 4 3 6 0 1

