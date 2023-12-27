Will Chris Kreider Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 27?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Chris Kreider going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Kreider stats and insights
- In 14 of 32 games this season, Kreider has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Kreider has accumulated eight goals and three assists.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Kreider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|21:04
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|19:40
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|16:09
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|16:28
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|18:50
|Home
|W 6-5
Rangers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
