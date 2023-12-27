Chris Kreider will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals face off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Kreider's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Chris Kreider vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

Kreider has averaged 18:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

In Kreider's 32 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Kreider has a point in 19 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points nine times.

Kreider has an assist in 11 of 32 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kreider has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Kreider going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kreider Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 32 Games 5 30 Points 2 17 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.