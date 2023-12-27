Donte DiVincenzo and his New York Knicks teammates will match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 129-122 win over the Bucks, DiVincenzo had three points and four assists.

Let's look at DiVincenzo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Donte DiVincenzo Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.6 10.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 3.0 Assists -- 1.9 2.2 PRA -- 14.4 15.7 PR -- 12.5 13.5 3PM 1.5 2.3 2.5



Donte DiVincenzo Insights vs. the Thunder

DiVincenzo is responsible for taking 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.3 per game.

He's taken 5.3 threes per game, or 15.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

DiVincenzo's Knicks average 100.7 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 103.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Thunder have allowed 113.4 points per game, which is 13th-best in the league.

The Thunder are the 27th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 45.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Thunder are ranked 19th in the league, giving up 26.9 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are ranked 25th in the NBA, giving up 14 makes per game.

Donte DiVincenzo vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 32 16 6 5 4 0 2 3/7/2023 33 7 6 7 1 0 3 2/6/2023 28 14 4 7 4 0 0 1/30/2023 26 8 4 3 2 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.