Fulton County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Fulton County, New York is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Mayfield High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 26
- Location: Mayfield, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayfield High School at Oppenheim-Ephratah-St Johnsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Saint Johnsville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Johnsville Senior High School at Mayfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Mayfield, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.