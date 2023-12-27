Immanuel Quickley and his New York Knicks teammates face off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 129-122 win over the Bucks (his previous game) Quickley put up 20 points.

In this piece we'll break down Quickley's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.9 13.4 Rebounds -- 2.7 1.8 Assists -- 2.5 1.8 PRA -- 20.1 17 PR -- 17.6 15.2 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.9



Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Thunder

Quickley has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 12.1% and 11.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 5.4 threes per game, or 15.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Quickley's Knicks average 100.7 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 103.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Thunder are ranked 13th in the NBA, allowing 113.4 points per game.

The Thunder are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 45.9 rebounds per game.

The Thunder are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 26.9 assists per contest.

Giving up 14 made 3-pointers per game, the Thunder are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 25 18 3 4 4 0 1 11/13/2022 23 24 1 5 1 1 3

