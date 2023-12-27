Isaiah Hartenstein and the rest of the New York Knicks will be matching up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 129-122 win over the Bucks, Hartenstein tallied 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets available for Hartenstein, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Isaiah Hartenstein Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.3 8.0 Rebounds 9.5 6.8 10.3 Assists -- 1.4 2.5 PRA -- 14.5 20.8 PR -- 13.1 18.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Hartenstein's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Isaiah Hartenstein Insights vs. the Thunder

Hartenstein is responsible for attempting 4.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.1 per game.

Hartenstein's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 103.9 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.7 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Thunder have given up 113.4 points per game, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Thunder have given up 45.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 27th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Thunder have conceded 26.9 per game, 19th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Isaiah Hartenstein vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 16 2 8 0 0 1 1 11/13/2022 23 14 7 1 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.