Jalen Brunson and his New York Knicks teammates will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 129-122 win over the Bucks, Brunson had 38 points and six assists.

With prop bets available for Brunson, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.1 28.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.4 Assists 6.5 5.9 6.6 PRA -- 36 39.2 PR -- 30.1 32.6 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.2



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Brunson has made 9.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 22.3% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 6.4 threes per game, or 18.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brunson's Knicks average 100.7 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 103.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Thunder are 13th in the league, giving up 113.4 points per game.

The Thunder are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 45.9 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 26.9 assists per game, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 34 34 0 9 1 0 1 11/13/2022 24 17 1 7 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.