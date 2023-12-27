The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jimmy Vesey find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Vesey stats and insights

In six of 30 games this season, Vesey has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Vesey has no points on the power play.

Vesey's shooting percentage is 15.2%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Vesey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:10 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:04 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:28 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:20 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 1 1 0 11:39 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 6-5

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

