Should you wager on Jonny Brodzinski to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonny Brodzinski score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brodzinski stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Brodzinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brodzinski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:49 Home W 4-3 OT
12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:56 Home L 4-3
12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 11:13 Away W 5-2
12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:58 Away W 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 5-1
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:24 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 2 1 1 10:47 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 11:56 Home W 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.