Should you wager on Jonny Brodzinski to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jonny Brodzinski score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodzinski stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Brodzinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Brodzinski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:49 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:56 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 11:13 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:58 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:24 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 2 1 1 10:47 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 11:56 Home W 6-5

Rangers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+

