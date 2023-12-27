Will Jonny Brodzinski Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 27?
Should you wager on Jonny Brodzinski to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Jonny Brodzinski score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Brodzinski stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Brodzinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 83 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Brodzinski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|10:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|11:13
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:24
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|10:47
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|11:56
|Home
|W 6-5
Rangers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG 2, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
