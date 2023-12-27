Josh Hart's New York Knicks match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on December 25, Hart produced 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 129-122 win versus the Bucks.

In this article we will dive into Hart's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.7 6.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.1 Assists -- 2.8 3.3 PRA -- 16.3 15.1 PR -- 13.5 11.8



Josh Hart Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 7.3% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.6 per contest.

Hart's Knicks average 100.7 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 103.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.4 points per contest, the Thunder are the 13th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Thunder are 27th in the NBA, allowing 45.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 26.9 assists per game, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Josh Hart vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 35 13 5 2 1 0 1 12/19/2022 32 13 8 6 1 0 0

